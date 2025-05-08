Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

This is an abridged transcript.

U.S. energy companies are asking the Trump administration to exempt liquefied natural gas tankers from a new rule that will require producers to move a rising percentage of their exports on U.S.-built vessels, Reuters reported Wednesday.

The administration stunned the industry last month when it announced that LNG producers would have to transport 1% of their exports on U.S.-built ships starting in April 2028, increasing to 15% in April 2047 and beyond.

According to Reuters, the American Petroleum Institute said in a letter to U.S. Energy Secretary Wright and U.S. Interior Secretary Burgum, that this move could put the U.S. LNG industry at a disadvantage because there are too few U.S.-built ships to meet the requirement,

The requirement for 1% of LNG exports to be transported on U.S.-built vessels would require as many as five American-built ships by the end of the decade, which is not feasible because it would take as long as five years to build one LNG carrier at either of the two U.S. shipyards with docks long enough to build such a ship, said the letter from Mike Sommers, CEO of the API, whose members include some of the largest U.S. energy companies, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG).

There are now 792 LNG carriers in operation globally, according to shipping consultancy AXSMarine, dominated by ships from South Korea and Japan with 703 combined, while China has built 58 but is rapidly expanding its footprint with 101 LNG carriers on order.

Five LNG carriers come from U.S. shipyards, but they are 1970s-era American made vessels that are laid up and not currently in use, AXSMarine said.

China Airlines announced an order for Boeing (NYSE:BA) 777X aircrafts. The deal makes China Airlines the first carrier in Taiwan to order the advanced 777X series.

The order includes 10 Boeing 777-9 passenger jets and 4 Boeing 777-8 Freighters.

The 777-9, the world’s largest twin-engine jet, will allow China Airlines to carry up to 426 passengers in a typical two-class layout, offering a 20% reduction in fuel use and emissions compared to previous models.

A federal judge in Texas has ruled against the drug compounding industry.

The judge upheld a determination by the U.S. FDA in August 2024 that a nationwide shortage of Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) weight loss med Zepbound (tirzepatide) was over.

The drug compounding industry has been leading legal efforts to overturn it, arguing that the FDA made its decision to state the shortage was over based on statements from Lilly, ignoring patients who said the drug was still in short supply.

The lawsuit filed in October 2024 by the Outsourcing Facilities Association, is a victory for Eli Lilly in its drive to stop copycat versions of its drug from being sold.

Compounding pharmacies were required to stop making their own versions of tirzepatide, which is also sold for type 2 diabetes under the name Mounjaro, by March 19.

Catalyst watch:

Companies scheduled to make an appearance at the Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference include Arista Networks (ANET), Verint Systems (VRNT), Tenable Holdings (TENB), Fastly (FSLY) and Cadence Design Systems (CDNS).

Now let’s take a look at the markets ahead of the opening bell. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is up 1% at $58/barrel. Bitcoin is up 2.6% at $99,000. Gold is down 1% at $3,340.

The FTSE 100 is up 0.2% and the DAX is up 1.3%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) +13% – Shares surged after the company reported a strong Q1, with revenue up 40% Y/Y driven by a 71% jump in advertising revenue.

On today’s economic calendar: