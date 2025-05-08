Fidelity Investment Grade Bond Fund Q1 2025 Review

Fidelity Investments
718 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • As stock and bond markets reacted, the overall trend was a reversal from the risk-on environment of Q4 to a risk-off mindset in Q1 of the new year.
  • Overall, sector allocation had a positive performance impact versus the benchmark Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index.
  • U.S. Treasury yields fell across the yield curve during the quarter, led by two- to 10-year maturities.
  • The U.S. Federal Reserve kept its policy rate steady during Q1 after cutting rates by one percentage point during 2024.

Bonds word in wooden blocks with hand arranged coins stacked in increasing step for bonds increasing concept including copy space

Ratana21

Investment Approach

  • Fidelity® Investment Grade Bond Fund is a core fixed-income strategy providing investors one-stop access to a diverse group of U.S. high-grade bond sectors.
  • Benchmarked against the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, the fund seeks to deliver competitive risk-adjusted

This article was written by

Fidelity Investments
718 Followers
Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses it serves. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, Fidelity focuses on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Fidelity, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Fidelity's official channels.

Recommended For You

About FBNDX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FBNDX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FBNDX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News