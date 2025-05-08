Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • US equities faced volatility in Q1 2025 due to concerns over Trump's tariff policies, economic growth, and inflation, leading to market declines.
  • The fund underperformed its Russell 2000 Growth Index benchmark, with stock selection in financials and consumer staples sectors being key detractors.
  • Despite market volatility, there are opportunities in high-quality companies, particularly in sectors like IT, health care, and industrials, driven by innovation and reshoring.
  • The strategy focuses on long-term, sustainable earnings growth and diversification to navigate both upward and downward market cycles.

Standout Property Real Estate Market Concept Orange Miniature House Model

Jakub Zerdzicki/iStock via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: US equities experienced heightened volatility during the first quarter of 2025 amid concerns about President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and their impact on economic growth, inflation and the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path, with

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About FSSAX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FSSAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FCSGX
--
FSGRX
--
FSMLX
--
FSSAX
--
FSSRX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News