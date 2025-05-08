Amid a very uneven macroeconomic backdrop, investors have shown tremendous relief when companies have lifted or even maintained their full-year outlooks during the Q1 earnings season, even when the guidance boost is only by a speck.
Fiverr: Watch Out For Client Drain Amid Strong Near-Term Trends
Summary
- Fiverr's stock rallied ~5% post-Q1 results, driven by a minor guidance boost, reversing YTD losses and continuing a ~30%+ rally over the past year.
- The company launched its AI tool Fiverr Go in February, and so far, the company's accelerating growth and strong seller traction indicate the launch has been successful.
- Still, we worry about the company's continued losses in its active buyer base, as well as its long-term compatibility with the widespread proliferation of AI tools.
- Trading at 2.1x EV/FY25 revenue and 10.4x EV/FY25 adjusted EBITDA, Fiverr remains a value stock, but its multiples aren't cheap enough to warrant jumping in blindly.
