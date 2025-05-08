Ackman was on CNBC Monday morning to discuss his $100 bid for Howard Hughes, but the stock price didn’t move much on the press release. A few months ago, I wrote that Howard Hughes (
There's A Liquidity Discount For Howard Hughes
Summary
- Pershing Square's $900 million investment in Howard Hughes aims to transform it into a modern-day Berkshire Hathaway, with a 48% premium to the stock price.
- Howard Hughes' management believes the Net Asset Value is between $100 and $115, aligning with Pershing Square's increased bid to $100 per share.
- The deal includes a 1.5% management fee and quarterly fees, with Pershing Square limiting its voting power to 40% and beneficial ownership to 47%.
- Investors should consider the risks of a concentrated portfolio and Pershing Square's historical volatility, but the potential for high returns remains strong.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HHH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.