For about a decade now, it's been difficult to own Baxter International (BAX). In the second half of the 2010s, BAX stock looked too expensive; it closed the decade trading at about 23x earnings, thanks in
The 'Goldilocks' Case For Baxter International
Summary
- Baxter International's stock has been challenging to own for the past decade, initially due to high valuations and later due to execution concerns and an ugly acquisition.
- During the pandemic, health care stocks, including Baxter, underperformed expectations, with BAX peaking in April 2020 before declining.
- But the divestiture of the kidney care business will help the balance sheet, and management is optimistic toward 2025 performance.
- Risks abound, but if Baxter is really at the beginning of a turnaround, there's a path to years of double-digit total returns.
