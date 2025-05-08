Apple Is Seeking A Catalyst, Like Ballmer's Microsoft

Geneva Investor
1.72K Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • I compare Apple Inc. today to Microsoft under Steve Ballmer, noting Apple’s single-digit growth and rich valuation, similar to Microsoft’s “dead money” phase in the late 2000s and early 2010s.
  • Microsoft eventually grew out of stagnation with Cloud, Social Media, Gaming, and AI. Potential catalysts for Apple today include AI-fueled growth in Services, foldable iPhones, and new wearable devices.
  • I estimate these catalysts could drive 63% to 79% the stock upside if Apple’s P/E (28) and PEG (2.88) remain stable, though I acknowledge these rely on very bullish assumptions.
  • I rate AAPL stock a Hold, awaiting credible growth acceleration before revising the recommendation. Betting against Apple's profitability and management isn't wise, in my view.

a woman sits in the park and wears apple vision pro glasses

Valen Tino

After covering other Mag 7 stocks during this earnings season, today I am covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Apple is a somewhat “boring” company, with an arguably rich valuation (more of my thoughts on this later) that someone may struggle to

This article was written by

Geneva Investor
1.72K Followers
Investor based in Geneva, Switzerland. Follow me on Twitter @GenevaInvestor for daily macro & investing nuggets. I write about macroeconomics, global trends, and what I believe are asymmetric investment opportunities in the market. I have a Master's degree in Business Management. I am currently bullish on PLTR, US equities, Bitcoin. Friend "Rex Investing" is also a contributor to Seeking Alpha. Check out our Podcast: ‘Stock Market Lube’, available on Spotify.All opinions and analysis on SA are exclusively my own.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, MSFT, PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
AAPL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News