After covering other Mag 7 stocks during this earnings season, today I am covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Apple is a somewhat “boring” company, with an arguably rich valuation (more of my thoughts on this later) that someone may struggle to
Apple Is Seeking A Catalyst, Like Ballmer's Microsoft
Summary
- I compare Apple Inc. today to Microsoft under Steve Ballmer, noting Apple’s single-digit growth and rich valuation, similar to Microsoft’s “dead money” phase in the late 2000s and early 2010s.
- Microsoft eventually grew out of stagnation with Cloud, Social Media, Gaming, and AI. Potential catalysts for Apple today include AI-fueled growth in Services, foldable iPhones, and new wearable devices.
- I estimate these catalysts could drive 63% to 79% the stock upside if Apple’s P/E (28) and PEG (2.88) remain stable, though I acknowledge these rely on very bullish assumptions.
- I rate AAPL stock a Hold, awaiting credible growth acceleration before revising the recommendation. Betting against Apple's profitability and management isn't wise, in my view.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, MSFT, PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.