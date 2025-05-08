Putnam Core Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- US equity markets experienced a turbulent first quarter, with the S&P 500 Index declining, but the fund outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 3000 Index.
- Stock selection in health care, communication services, and utilities sectors drove relative strength, while industrials and underweight energy exposure detracted.
- Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, we seek to capitalize on the recent sell-off to invest in solid businesses at more attractive prices.
- Top new positions include JPMorgan Chase and Charter Communications, while eliminated positions include Phillips 66, GEN Restaurant Group, and Atlas Energy Solutions.
