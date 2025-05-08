D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Hunt - Investor Relations

Alan Baratz - Chief Executive Officer

John Markovich - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Harsh Kumar - Piper Sandler

Craig Ellis - B. Riley Securities

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company

Suji Desilva - Roth Capital Partners

Tyler Anderson - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Good morning, everyone and welcome to D-Wave’s First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the floor over to Kevin Hunt of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kevin Hunt

Thank you and good morning. With me today are Dr. Alan Baratz, our Chief Executive Officer; and John Markovich, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements and should be considered in conjunction with cautionary statements contained in our earnings release and the company’s most recent periodic SEC report.

During today’s call, management will provide certain information that will constitute non-GAAP financial and operational measures under SEC rules, such as non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, and bookings. Reconciliations to GAAP financial measures and certain additional information are also included in today’s earnings release, which is available in the Investor Relations section of our company website at www.dwavequantum.com.

I’ll now hand over the call to Alan.

Alan Baratz

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today. I'm really excited to share our results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

2025 is shaping up as one of the most significant years in D-Wave's history, especially when you consider our technical achievements, our product development milestones, our go-to-market momentum and our financial position.

Highlights of the first quarter include