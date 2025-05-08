Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dusan Senkypl - Chief Executive Officer

Jiri Ponrt - Chief Financial Officer

Rana Kashyap - Senior Vice President of Finance

Conference Call Participants

Bobby Brooks - Northland Capital

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Sean McGowan - ROTH Capital Partners

Operator

Hello! And welcome to Groupon's First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. On the call today are Chief Executive Officer, Dusan Senkypl; Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance, Rana Kashyap. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Today's call will be a question-and-answer session only. The company has posted earnings materials, including earnings commentary on the company's Investor Relations website at investor.groupon.com. Today's conference call is being recorded.

Before we begin, Groupon would like to remind listeners that the following discussion and responses to your questions reflect management's views as of today, May 8th, 2025 only, and will include forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the company's forward-looking statements. Groupon undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

Additional information about risks and other factors that could potentially impact the company's financial results are included in its earnings press release and in its filings with the SEC, including its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

We encourage investors to use Groupon's Investor Relations website at investor.groupon.com as a way of easily finding information about the company. Groupon promptly makes available on this website the reports that the company files or furnishes with the SEC, corporate governance information, and select press releases and social media postings.

On the call today, the company will also discuss the following non-GAAP financial measures, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. In