Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) beat 1Q25 estimates for funds from operations by $0.02 per share as the real estate investment trust profited from growth in its net operating income and FFO thanks to a robust lease environment for
Kimco Realty: Growth Plus Yield
Summary
- Kimco Realty beat 1Q25 FFO estimates by $0.02 per share, driven by strong lease activity and robust same-property NOI growth.
- The REIT benefits from favorable supply-demand trends, low vacancy rates, and high rent spreads in metropolitan shopping centers.
- Kimco Realty offers a high FFO yield of 8.3% and a low dividend pay-out ratio, making it an attractive option for passive income investors.
- The stock remains a 'Buy' due to its solid fundamentals, competitive valuation, and continued potential for FFO growth in 2025.
