  • Kimco Realty beat 1Q25 FFO estimates by $0.02 per share, driven by strong lease activity and robust same-property NOI growth.
  • The REIT benefits from favorable supply-demand trends, low vacancy rates, and high rent spreads in metropolitan shopping centers.
  • Kimco Realty offers a high FFO yield of 8.3% and a low dividend pay-out ratio, making it an attractive option for passive income investors.
  • The stock remains a 'Buy' due to its solid fundamentals, competitive valuation, and continued potential for FFO growth in 2025.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) beat 1Q25 estimates for funds from operations by $0.02 per share as the real estate investment trust profited from growth in its net operating income and FFO thanks to a robust lease environment for

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KIM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

