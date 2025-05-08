Uber: Q1 Earnings Review - A Very Solid Business
Summary
- Uber Technologies, Inc.'s Q1 earnings were solid, with profitability metrics beating estimates despite a slight revenue miss and a challenging economic backdrop.
- Uber One subscription growth and cross-selling, especially in grocery delivery, drive strong customer retention and engagement.
- Autonomous vehicles and advertising present significant growth opportunities, with partnerships and a $1.5B ad run rate showcasing Uber's potential.
- Uber's valuation at 22x FCF is attractive, with potential for a 2x increase over the next two years, supported by strong fundamentals and growth prospects.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UBER either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.