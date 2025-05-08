Is Your Strategy Too Narrow For This Market?

  • Paul Hickey, co-founder of Bespoke Investment Group, joins us in this episode of the MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast.
  • From volatility spikes to surprising earnings strength, Paul breaks down the disconnect between soft survey data and hard economic outcomes, why Mag 7 stocks may not be the future’s big winners, and how a single tweet can derail global markets.
  • He also explains how smart investors should approach the second half of 2025 - what to watch, what to tune out, and why discipline always beats prediction.

By Mike Larson

Mike: Are you the kind of investor who focuses mostly on one thing or everything? Well, my next guest is firmly in the latter camp: Fundamentals, technicals, economics, monetary and fiscal policy, and stocks - naturally. But also bonds, currencies, commodities, and more.

