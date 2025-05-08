Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
153.44K Followers

Q1: 2025-05-07 Earnings Summary

Insights
EPS of $2.82 beats by $0.43
 | Revenue of $805.65M (12.97% Y/Y) beats by $37.90M

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jim Ryan - Vice President, Investor Relations
Lynn Bamford - Chair & Chief Executive Officer
Chris Farkas - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Pete Skibitski - Alembic Global
Kristine Liwag - Morgan Stanley
Myles Walton - Wolfe Research
Jason Gursky - Citi
Louis DiPalma - William Blair
Nathan Jones - Stifel

Operator

Welcome to the Curtiss-Wright First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode and the floor will be open to your questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Jim Ryan, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Jim Ryan

Thank you, Chelsea, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Curtiss-Wright's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call today are Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Lynn Bamford; and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Farkas.

A copy of today's financial presentation and the press release they are available for download through the Investor Relations section of our website at curtiswright.com. A replay of this webcast will be available on the website.

Our discussion today include certain projections and forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. We detail those risks and uncertainties associated with our forward-looking statements, including the impacts of tariffs in our public filings with the SEC.

As a reminder, the company's results and guidance include an adjusted non-GAAP view that excludes certain costs in order to provide greater transparency and a curries ongoing operating and financial performance. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are available in the earnings release and on our website.

Now, I'd like to turn the call

Recommended For You

About CW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CW

Trending Analysis

Trending News