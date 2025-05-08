Western Midstream Partners, LP Common Units (WES) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Western Midstream Partners, LP Common Units. (NYSE:WES) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Jenkins - Director of Investor Relations

Oscar Brown - Chief Executive Officer

Danny Holderman - Chief Operating Officer

Kristen Shults - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Spiro Dounis - Citi

Keith Stanley - Wolfe Research

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Sumantra Banerjee - UBS

Zack Van Everen - TPH

Ned Baramov - Wells Fargo

Daniel Jenkins

Thank you. I am glad you could join us today for Western Midstream's first quarter 2025 conference call. I would like to remind you that today's call, the accompanying slide deck and last night's earnings release contain important disclosures regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP reconciliations.

Please reference Western Midstream's most recent Form-10-K and 10-Q and other public filings for a description of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements we discuss today. Relevant reference materials are posted on our website.

With me today are Oscar Brown, our Chief Executive Officer, Danny Holderman, our Chief Operating Officer, and Kristen Shults, our Chief Financial Officer.

I'll now turn the call over to Oscar.

Oscar Brown

Thank you, Daniel and good morning everyone. Yesterday we reported another successful quarter for WES marked by strong financial performance and continued high levels of customer service