Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Neal Nagarajan - Head-Investor Relations

Amir Vexler - President & Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Harrill - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rob Brown - Lake Street Capital

Ryan Pfingst - B. Riley

Joseph Reagor - ROTH Capital

Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum

Sameer Joshi - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Centrus Energy Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Neal Nagarajan, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Neal Nagarajan

Good morning. Thank you all for joining us. Today's call will cover the results for the first quarter of 2025 ended March 31. Today we have, Amir Vexler, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Harrill, Chief Financial Officer.

Before turning the call over to Amir Vexler, I'd like to welcome all of our callers, as well as those listening to our webcast. This conference call follows our earnings news release issued yesterday. We expect to file our report for the first quarter on Form 10-Q later today. All of our news releases and SEC filings including our 10-K, 10-Qs and 8-Ks are available on our website. A replay of this call will also be available later this morning on the Centrus website.

I would like to remind everyone that certain information we may discuss on this call today may be considered forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainty, including assumptions about the future performance of Centrus. Our actual results may differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements.