Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Jeff Holzman - VP, IR
Ken Seitz - President, CEO & Director
Mark Thompson - EVP, Chief Commercial Officer & CFO
Jeff Tarsi - SVP, Retail North America
Jason Newton - Head Economist
Chris Reynolds - EVP and Chief Commercial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets
Andrew Wong - RBC Capital Markets
Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley
Richard Garchitorena - Wells Fargo
Ben Isaacson - Scotiabank
Chris Parkinson - Wolfe Research
Steve Byrne - Bank of America
Edlain Rodriguez - Mizuho
Hamir Patel - CIBC Capital Markets
Duffy Fischer - Goldman Sachs
Jeffrey Zekauskas - JPMorgan
Steve Hansen - Raymond James
Ben Theurer - Barclays
Lucas Beaumont - UBS
Operator
Greetings and welcome to Nutrien's 2025 First Quarter Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference call over to Jeff Holzman, VP of Investor Relations.
Jeff Holzman
Thank you, operator. Good morning and welcome to Nutrien's first quarter 2025 earnings call. As we conduct this call, various statements that we make about future expectations, plans and prospects contain forward-looking information. Certain assumptions were applied in making these conclusions and forecasts. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking information. Additional information about these factors and assumptions is contained in our quarterly report to shareholders, as well as our most recent annual report, MD&A, and Annual Information Form.
I will now turn the call over to Ken Seitz, Nutrien's President and CEO, and Mark Thompson, our CFO, for opening comments.
Ken Seitz
Good morning. Thank you for
- Read more current NTR analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts