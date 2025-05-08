ConocoPhillips Company (COP) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

ConocoPhillips Company (NYSE:COP) Q1 2025 - Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 12:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Phil Gresh - Vice President, Investor Relations
Ryan Lance - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Bill Bullock - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Andy O’Brien - Senior Vice President, Strategy, Commercial, Sustainability & Technology
Nick Olds - Executive Vice President, Lower 48
Kirk Johnson - Senior Vice President, Global Operations
Conference Call Participants
Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs
Devin McDermott - Morgan Stanley
Stephen Richardson - Evercore ISI
Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan
Doug Leggate - Wolfe Research
Nitin Kumar - Mizuho
Lloyd Byrne - Jefferies
Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets
Ryan Todd - Piper Sandler
Betty Jiang - Barclays
Paul Cheng - Scotiabank
Josh Silverstein - UBS
Kevin McCurdy - Pickering Energy Partners
Leo Mariani - ROTH
David Deckelbaum - TD Cowen
Operator
Welcome to the First Quarter 2025 ConocoPhillips Earnings Conference Call. My name is Liz, and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Later, we will conduct a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions], I will now turn the call over to Phil Gresh, Vice President, Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.
Phil Gresh
Thank you, Liz, and welcome, everyone, to our first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. On the call today are several members of the ConocoPhillips leadership team, including Ryan Lance, Chairman and CEO Bill Bullock, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Andy O'Brien, Senior Vice President of Strategy, Commercial, Sustainability and Technology Nick Olds, Executive Vice President, Lower 48 and Kirk Johnson, Senior Vice President of Global Operations. Ryan and Bill will kick off the call with opening remarks, after which the team will be available for your questions. For the Q&A, we will be taking one question per caller.
