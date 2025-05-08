U.S.-U.K. Is The First New Trade Deal, How Did We Do?

John Bowman
5K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • The U.S.-UK trade deal reduces tariffs on cars, steel, and aluminum, enhancing trade relations and benefiting both economies significantly.
  • The deal maintains the UK's Digital Services Tax, a minor setback for U.S. tech firms, but overall, it strengthens economic ties.
  • Historical context and the "special relationship" between the US and UK underpin the significance and success of this trade agreement.
  • Future trade deals with allies may follow this framework, promoting economic alignment and preferential treatment, but tougher negotiations are expected with non-allies like China.
  • Ultimately, this deal seems like a win-win. What remains to be seen is if future deals look more or less like the first.

Political flags of United Kingdom and United States of America on table. concept of negotiations, collaboration and cooperation of countries. agreement between governments.

Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The morning of May 8th, a trade deal was signed between the United States and the United Kingdom. This comes as welcome news for the markets, which have been turbulent since "Liberation

This article was written by

John Bowman
5K Followers
John "Jack" Bowman is a registered investment advisor, economics educator, research analyst, and commentator from Southern California. He mostly covers macroeconomics, income-focused investments, derivatives, alternatives, and portfolio management. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EWUS ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EWUS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FXB
--
EWUS
--
FKU
--
FLGB
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
UKX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News