Monroe Capital (MRCC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Ted Koenig

Good morning, and thank you to everyone who has joined us today. Welcome to our first quarter 2025 earnings call. I am here with Mick Solimene, our CFO and Chief Investment Officer; and Alex Parmacek, our Deputy Portfolio Manager. Last evening, we filed our 10-Q with the SEC and issued our first quarter 2025 earnings press release.

On today's call, I'll begin by providing an overview of our financial results, and then share some relevant thoughts around our current positioning in this uncertain and volatile market environment.