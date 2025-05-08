Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 8, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ari Danes - SVP, IR, Financial Communications & Treasury

James Dolan - Executive Chairman & CEO

Robert Langer - EVP, Chief Financial Officer

Jennifer Koester - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brandon Ross - LightShed

David Karnovsky - JPMorgan

Stephen Laszczyk - Goldman Sachs

Peter Supino - Wolfe Research

Peter Henderson - Bank of America

David Joyce - Seaport Research Partners

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Sphere Entertainment Company First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Ari Danes, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ari Danes

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Sphere Entertainment's Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today's call will begin with our Executive Chairman and CEO, Jim Dolan, who will provide an update on the business. Robert Langer, our Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will then review our financial results for the period. After our prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions.

If you do not have a copy of today's earnings release, it is available in the Investors section of our corporate website. Please take note of the following. Today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future presence or results and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the company's filings with the SEC for a discussion of risks and uncertainties.

The company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements that may be discussed during this call. On Pages