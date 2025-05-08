Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Q4 2025 Results Conference Call May 8, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Lori Chaitman - Head-Investor Relations

Martin Schroeter - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

David Wyshner - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jamie Friedman - Susquehanna

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan

Ian Zaffino - Oppenheimer

Divya Goyal - Scotiabank

Tyler DuPont - Bank of America

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Kyndryl Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Lori Chaitman, Global Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Lori Chaitman

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Kyndryl's earnings call for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our remarks today include forward looking statements. These statements are subject to risk factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These forward looking statements speak only to our expectations as of today. For more details on some of these risks, please see the Risk Factors section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Also, in today's remarks, we refer to certain non-GAAP financial metrics. Corresponding GAAP metrics and a reconciliation of non-GAAP metrics to GAAP metrics for historical periods are provided in the presentation materials for today's event, which are available on our website at investors.kindrel.com.

With me for today's call are Kyndryl's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Martin Schroeter and Kyndryl's Chief Financial Officer, David Wyshner. Following our prepared