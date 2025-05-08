I rate Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: NYSE:IVZ) as a Buy, for growth and income focused investors who are looking for long term buy and hold investments. The stock reached a high in January, but then like most of their peers, was hit
Invesco: Poised For Growth With 3 New ETFs
Summary
- Invesco Ltd. stock price was recently hit during the tariff announcement creating an opportunity to buy the stock at a discount.
- Invesco's strong performance includes beating quarterly estimates, launching 3 new ETFs, increasing dividends, and enhancing shareholder returns through buybacks.
- Invesco's QQQ Trust ETF is a standout with $303 billion in AUM, and the new ETFs are expected to drive further growth.
- Despite market volatility and competition, Invesco's strategic focus on profitable growth, market share, and shareholder returns makes it a compelling investment.
- In this article I explain why its a compelling time to invest in shares of IVZ.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IVZ, SPY, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.