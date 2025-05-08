Equinox Gold Corporation (EQX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Equinox Gold Corporation (NYSE:EQX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 10:30 AM ET

Rhylin Bailie

Thank you, operator. Thank you, everybody, for joining us this morning. We will, of course, be making a number of forward looking statements today, so please do visit our website, SEDAR and EDGAR, to learn more about our continuous disclosure documents.

I will now turn the call over to our President and CEO, Greg Smith.

Greg Smith

Thanks, Rhylin. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining the call today. On the line with me is our COO, Doug Reddy, our CFO, Peter Hardie, our EVP of Exploration, Scott Heffernan and our VP of Investor Relations, Rhylin Bailie. Again, today we’re discussing Equinox Gold’s 2025 first quarter financial and operating results. For those of you who are new to the company, Equinox Gold is a fast growing America’s focused gold producer with mines across Canada, United States, Mexico and Brazil.

I’m going start with a broad overview of the first quarter and then I’ll turn the call over to Pete and Doug for more details. Starting with safety, our safety performance this quarter was good. Our twelve month rolling total recordable injury frequency