Even though the stock market has rebounded sharply from recent lows, we shouldn't let our guard down. The harsh reality is that we're either sitting in a recession or turning around the corner into one, and amid that backdrop, there's a good
Match Group: Tinder Can't Stop Losing Paid Users, Creating A Vicious Cycle
Summary
- Match Group, Inc. shares plummeted after the company’s Q1 results showed continued difficulties at Tinder, its largest brand.
- Tinder lost 0.4 million paid users sequentially for the second quarter in a row, with MTCH management warning that macro headwinds are leading to further a la carte declines.
- With growth also decelerating at Hinge, Match will be hard-pressed to meet its targets, calling for a 4-6% growth CAGR through FY27.
- Management is slicing out 13% of its headcount, but cost cuts will be insufficient to combat declining willingness to pay.
