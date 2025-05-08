Match Group: Tinder Can't Stop Losing Paid Users, Creating A Vicious Cycle

Gary Alexander
30.97K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Match Group, Inc. shares plummeted after the company’s Q1 results showed continued difficulties at Tinder, its largest brand.
  • Tinder lost 0.4 million paid users sequentially for the second quarter in a row, with MTCH management warning that macro headwinds are leading to further a la carte declines.
  • With growth also decelerating at Hinge, Match will be hard-pressed to meet its targets, calling for a 4-6% growth CAGR through FY27.
  • Management is slicing out 13% of its headcount, but cost cuts will be insufficient to combat declining willingness to pay.

Assorted Dating Apps

hapabapa

Even though the stock market has rebounded sharply from recent lows, we shouldn't let our guard down. The harsh reality is that we're either sitting in a recession or turning around the corner into one, and amid that backdrop, there's a good

This article was written by

Gary Alexander
30.97K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MTCH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MTCH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MTCH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News