B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Clive Johnson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Cinnamond - Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Bill Lytle - Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Randall Chatwin - Senior Vice President, Legal and Corporate Communications

Francesco Costanzo - Scotiabank

Anita Soni - CIBC World Markets

Carey Macrury - Canaccord Genuity

Ovais Habib - Scotiabank

Carey Macrury - Canaccord Genuity

Clive Johnson

Welcome everyone. Today, we're here to talk primarily about the first quarter results. Then we're going to talk a little bit about the Goose construction update to touch on where we're going with the Monte project and talk a little bit about some of the other developments and catalysts going forward for us. Nice to see a good first quarter. As everyone is aware we had a difficult 2024 really primarily based on Fekola having to Fekola's production that was due as they'll go to an operations issue with a -- with equipment issues. So, we pushed some of the better grade production into this year.

So that's the first time we've had to re-guide I guess we have eight years in a row without re-guiding so obviously we're disappointed in having to do that. We predicted we would recover and have a good 2025. We started off with a great quarter with all the mines performing well. I think it's worth pointing out that Fekola was the one that had issues in operations. The other