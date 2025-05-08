CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Grant - MD, IR

Damon Hininger - CEO

Patrick Swindle - President & COO

David Garfinkle - CFO

Brian Hammonds - VP, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Joe Gomes - Noble Capital

Jay McCanless - Wedbush

M. Marin - Zacks

Greg Gibas - Northland Securities

Benjamin Briggs - StoneX Financial

Kirk Ludtke - Imperial Capital

Jordan Hymowitz - Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco

Operator

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Michael Grant, Managing Director of Investor Relations.

Michael Grant

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to CoreCivic's first quarter 2025 earnings call. Participating on today's call are Damon Hininger, CoreCivic's Chief Executive Officer; Patrick Swindle, CoreCivic's President and Chief Operating Officer; and David Garfinkle, our Chief Financial Officer. We are also joined here in the room by our Vice President of Finance, Brian Hammonds.

On this call, we will discuss financial results for the first quarter of 2025 as well as updated financial guidance for the 2025 year. We'll also discuss developments with our government partners and provide you with other general business updates.

During today's call, our remarks, including our answers to your questions will include forward-looking statements pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities and Litigation Reform Act. Our actual results or trends may differ materially as a result of a variety of factors, including those identified in our first quarter 2025 earnings release issued