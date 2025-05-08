Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Kelly Whitley - Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
Eric Hambly - President and Chief Executive Officer
Tom Mireles - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Chris Lorino - Senior Vice President, Operations
Conference Call Participants
Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan
Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs
Devin McDermott - Morgan Stanley
Paul Cheng - Scotiabank
Charles Meade - Johnson Rice
Carlos Escalante - Wolfe Research
Timothy Rezvan - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Leo Mariani - ROTH Capital
Josh Silverstein - UBS
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Murphy Oil Corporation First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, May 8, 2025.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Kelly Whitley, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications. Please go ahead.
Kelly Whitley
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our first quarter earnings call today. With me are Eric Hambly, President and Chief Executive Officer; Tom Mireles, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Lorino, Senior Vice President, Operations. Please refer to the informational slides we have placed on the Investor Relations section of our website as you follow along with our webcast today. Throughout today's call, production numbers, reserves and financial amounts are adjusted to exclude noncontrolling interest in the Gulf of America.
Slide 2. Please keep in mind that some of the comments made during this call will be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. As such, no assurances can be given that these events will occur or that the projections will be attained. A variety of factors exist that may cause actual results
