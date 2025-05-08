Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Q3 2025 Conference Call May 8, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Menneto - Chief Executive Officer

Bruce Beckman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Craig Kennison - Baird

Eric Wold - Texas Capital Securities

Michael Swartz - Truist

Ryan Williams - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Michael Albanese - Benchmark

Jaime Katz - Morningstar

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Malibu Boats conference call to discuss Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we'll conduct the question-and-answer session, and instructions will follow at that time. Please be advised that reproduction of this call in whole or in part is not permitted without written authorization of Malibu Boats. And as a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

On the call today from management are Mr. Steve Menneto, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Bruce Beckman, Chief Financial Officer.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Beckman to get it started. Please go ahead, sir.

Bruce Beckman

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Joining me on today's call is our CEO, Steve Menneto. On the call, Steve will provide commentary on the business, and I will discuss our third quarter of fiscal year 2025 financials. We will then open up the call for questions.

A press release covering the company's fiscal third quarter 2025 results was issued today, and a copy of that press release can be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

I also want to remind everyone that management's remarks on this call may contain certain forward-looking statements, including predictions, expectations, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking and that actual results could differ materially from those projected on today's call. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak