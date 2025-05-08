The market volatility has died down in recent weeks, with a large win streak for the S&P. As always, I focus on dividend increases by some of the best companies in the market. It's too hard to try to
4 Upcoming Dividend Increases
Summary
- I focus on dividend increases by quality companies, as they indicate strong financial health and stability, providing both income and total returns for investors.
- My list combines data from the “U.S. Dividend Champions” spreadsheet and NASDAQ, highlighting companies with at least 5 years of dividend growth history.
- I compare companies against the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and only invest in stocks that significantly outperform this benchmark.
- I recently trimmed my portfolio to 25 holdings, keeping AAPL while removing WINA and POOL to maintain a manageable investment strategy.
