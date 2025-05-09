Larry Summers’ famous quip, “Europe's a museum, Japan's a nursing home and China's a jail,” points a bearish finger across the pond. The major European bourses have, however, collectively outperformed the S&P 500 since the bear-market bottom of October 2023...if you
IEUR: Europe Hitting New Highs, Still Cheap
Summary
- European stocks, excluding NVIDIA, have outperformed the S&P 500 since October 2023, with iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF showing strong returns and high dividends.
- IEUR, a low-cost ETF with a 2.27% forward yield, has returned 17.4% YTD, significantly outperforming the S&P 500.
- IEUR’s portfolio is diversified with a low P/E ratio of 14x and a PEG ratio below the US market, making it attractively valued.
- Despite mixed technical signals, IEUR’s high momentum, strong support levels, and rising 200-day moving average justify a bullish rating.
