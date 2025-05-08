Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Harshit Vaish - SVP of Corporate Development, Strategy & Investor Relations

Ariane Gorin - Chief Executive Officer

Scott Schenkel - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Justin Post - Bank of America

Deepak Mathivanan - Cantor Fitzgerald

Naved Khan - B. Riley Securities

Trevor Young - Barclays

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Conor Cunningham - Melius Research

Jed Kelly - Oppenheimer

Lee Horowitz - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Expedia Group Q1 2025 Financial Results Teleconference. My name is Alex, and I'll be the operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]

For opening remarks, I will turn the call over to SVP, Corporate Development, Strategy and Investor Relations, Harshit Vaish to begin. Please go ahead.

Harshit Vaish

Good afternoon, and welcome to Expedia Group's first quarter 2025 earnings call. I'm pleased to be joined on today's call by our CEO, Ariane Gorin; and our incoming CFO, Scott Schenkel.

As a reminder, our commentary today will include references to certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in our earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all growth rates are on a year-over-year basis, and any reference to expenses exclude stock-based compensation.

We will also be making forward-looking statements during the call, which are predictions, projections or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results could materially differ due to factors discussed during this call and in our most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.