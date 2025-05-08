Gray Media, Inc. (GTN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call May 8, 2025 1:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Hilton Howell - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Pat LaPlatney - President and Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sandy Breland - Chief Operating Officer
Kevin Latek - Chief Legal and Development Officer
Jeffrey Gignac - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Dan Kurnos - The Benchmark Company
Aaron Watts - Deutsche Bank
Patrick Sholl - Barrington Research
Craig Huber - Huber Research Partners
Alan Gould - Loop Capital
Steven Cahall - Wells Fargo
David Hamburger - Morgan Stanley.
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Gray Media Q1 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] And without further ado, I will now turn the program over to our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Hilton Howell Jr.
Hilton Howell
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. As operator mentioned, this is Hilton Howell, Chairman and CEO of Gray Media. And I want to thank all of you for joining our first quarter 2025 earnings call.
With me here in Atlanta, as usual, are all of our executive officers: Pat LaPlatney, our President and Co-CEO; Sandy Breland, our Chief Operating Officer; Kevin Latek, our Chief Legal and Development Officer; and last but not least, Jeffrey Gignac, our Chief Financial Officer. And also as usual, we will begin with a disclaimer that Kevin will provide.
Kevin Latek
Thank you, Hilton, and good afternoon, everyone. Today, we filed with the SEC on Form 8-K, our earnings release and an updated investor slides. Later today, we will file with the SEC our quarterly report on Form 10-Q. These materials will all be available on our website, which is www.graymedia.com.
Included on the call may be a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, in particular, adjusted EBITDA, leverage ratio denominator and certain leverage ratios. These metrics are not meant
- Read more current GTN analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts