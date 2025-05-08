Gray Media, Inc. (GTN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call May 8, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Hilton Howell - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Pat LaPlatney - President and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Sandy Breland - Chief Operating Officer

Kevin Latek - Chief Legal and Development Officer

Jeffrey Gignac - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dan Kurnos - The Benchmark Company

Aaron Watts - Deutsche Bank

Patrick Sholl - Barrington Research

Craig Huber - Huber Research Partners

Alan Gould - Loop Capital

Steven Cahall - Wells Fargo

David Hamburger - Morgan Stanley.

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Gray Media Q1 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] And without further ado, I will now turn the program over to our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Hilton Howell Jr.

Hilton Howell

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. As operator mentioned, this is Hilton Howell, Chairman and CEO of Gray Media. And I want to thank all of you for joining our first quarter 2025 earnings call.

With me here in Atlanta, as usual, are all of our executive officers: Pat LaPlatney, our President and Co-CEO; Sandy Breland, our Chief Operating Officer; Kevin Latek, our Chief Legal and Development Officer; and last but not least, Jeffrey Gignac, our Chief Financial Officer. And also as usual, we will begin with a disclaimer that Kevin will provide.

Kevin Latek

Thank you, Hilton, and good afternoon, everyone. Today, we filed with the SEC on Form 8-K, our earnings release and an updated investor slides. Later today, we will file with the SEC our quarterly report on Form 10-Q. These materials will all be available on our website, which is www.graymedia.com.

Included on the call may be a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, in particular, adjusted EBITDA, leverage ratio denominator and certain leverage ratios. These metrics are not meant