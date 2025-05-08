Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Jill Sawyer - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Donald Wood - President and Chief Executive Officer
Wendy Seher - Executive Vice President, Eastern Region President and Chief Operating Officer
Dan Guglielmone - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Jan Sweetnam - Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer
Conference Call Participants
Jeff Spector - Bank of America
Michael Goldsmith - UBS
Michael Griffin - Evercore ISI
Craig Mailman - Citi
Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets
Connor Mitchell - Piper Sandler
Ravi Vaidya - Mizuho
Greg McGinniss - Scotiabank
Ki Bin Kim - Truist
Floris Van Dijkum - Compass Point
Paulina Rojas - Green Street
Mike Mueller - JPMorgan
Linda Tsai - Jefferies
Operator
Good afternoon and welcome to the Federal Realty Investment Trust First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Jill Sawyer, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Jill Sawyer
Thank you, Amy. Good evening. Thank you for joining us today for Federal Realty's first quarter 2025 earnings conference Call. Joining me on the call are Don Wood, Federal's Chief Executive Officer; Dan Guglielmone, Chief Financial Officer; Wendy Seher, Eastern Region President and Chief Operating Officer; and Jan Sweetnam, Chief Investment Officer as well as other members of our executive team that are available to take your questions at the conclusion of our prepared remarks.
A reminder that certain matters discussed on this call may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include any annualized or projected information as
- Read more current FRT analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts