Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeremy Feffer - Investor Relations, LifeSci Advisors

Tim Goodnow - President and Chief Executive Officer

Rick Sullivan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Petrone - Mizuho

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Senseonics First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this call is being recorded, and I will be standing by should you need any assistance.

It is now my pleasure, to turn the conference over to Jeremy Feffer, from LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Feffer

Thank you. This is Jeremy Feffer from LifeSci Advisors. Before we begin today, let me remind you that the company's remarks include forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's expectations about future events, operating plans, regulatory matters, product enhancements, company performance, and other matters and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

A list of the factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any of these forward-looking statements is detailed under Risk Factors and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and our 10-Qs and our other reports filed with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investor Relations Section of our website at www.senseonics.com. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason except as required by law.

Joining me today from Senseonics are Tim Goodnow, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rick Sullivan, Chief Financial Officer.

I'll now turn the call over