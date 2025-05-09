BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Karen Sansot - VP, IR

Rene Lacerte - Chairman, CEO & Founder

John Rettig - President & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ian Black - Needham & Company

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan

Kenneth Suchoski - Autonomous

Chris Quintero - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Schmidt - Citigroup

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research

Alexander Markgraff - KeyBanc

Adib Choudhury - William Blair

Andrew Harte - BTIG

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to BILL's Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us for today’s call are BILL's CEO and Founder, Rene Lacerte; President and CFO, John Rettig; and Vice President of Investor Relations, Karen Sansot.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Karen Sansot for introductory remarks. Karen?

Karen Sansot

Thank you, Operator. Welcome to BILL's fiscal third quarter 2025 earnings conference call.

We issued our earnings press release a short time ago and furnished the related Form 8-K to the SEC. The press release can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.bill.com.

With me on the call today are Rene Lacerte, Chairman, CEO and Founder of BILL; and John Rettig, President and CFO.

Before we begin, please remember that during the course of this call, we may make forward-looking statements about the future business, operations, targets, products and expectations of BILL that involve many assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties develop or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. For additional discussions, please refer to the text in the company's press release issued today and to our periodic reports filed with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We disclaim any