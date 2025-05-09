Jushi Holdings Inc. (JUSHF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:JUSHF) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 8, 2025 4:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Trent Woloveck - Chief Strategy Director

Jim Cacioppo - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Michelle Mosier - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Luke Hannan - Canaccord Genuity

Frederico Gomez - ATB Capital Markets

Pablo Zuanic - Zuanic & Associates

Operator

Good afternoon, my name is Chris, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Jushi Holdings Inc.'s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Trent Woloveck, Chief Strategy Operator. Thank you, and please go ahead, sir.

Trent Woloveck

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today on Jushi's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. My name is Trent Woloveck, and I am the Chief Strategy Director at Jushi Holdings, Inc. With me on today's call are Jim Cacioppo, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jon Barack, our President and Chief Revenue Officer; and Michelle Mosier, our Chief Financial Officer. This call is also being broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.jushico.com.

In addition to the company's GAAP results, management will also provide supplementary results on a non-GAAP basis. Please refer to the press release issued today for a detailed reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results, which can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.jushico.com.

Additionally, we would like to remind you that during this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business. Although Jushi believes our estimates and assumptions to be reasonable, they are subject