McKesson Corporation (MCK) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Brian Tyler - Chief Executive Officer
Britt Vitalone - Chief Financial Officer
Jeni Dominguez - VP of Investor Relations
Conference Call Participants
Kevin Caliendo - UBS
Lisa Gill - JP Morgan
Allen Lutz - Bank of America
Eric Percher - Nephron Research
Stephen Baxter - Wells Fargo
Daniel Grosslight - Citi
Eric Coldwell - Baird
Elizabeth Anderson - Evercore ISI
Charles Rhyee - TD Cowen
Operator
Presentation
Operator
Welcome to McKesson's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Jeni Dominguez, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Jeni Dominguez
Good afternoon. And welcome everyone to McKesson's fourth quarter fiscal 2025 earnings call. Today I'm joined by Brian Tyler, our Chief Executive Officer; and Britt Vitalone, our Chief Financial Officer. Brian will lead off, followed by Britt, and then we'll move into a question-and-answer session.
Today's discussion will include forward-looking statements, such as forecasts about McKesson's operations and future results. Please refer to the cautionary statements in today's earnings release and presentation slides available on our website at investor.mckesson.com and to the Risk Factors Section of our most recent Annual and periodic SEC filings for more information concerning risk factors that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those in our forward-looking statements.
Information about non-GAAP financial measures that we will discuss during this webcast, including a reconciliation of those measures to GAAP results, can be found in today's earnings release and presentation slides. Presentation slides also include a summary of our results for the quarter and guidance assumptions.
With that, let me turn it over to Brian.
Brian Tyler
Thank you, Jeni. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks
- Read more current MCK analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts