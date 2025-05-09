The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Toth - IR

Jeff Green - Co-Founder & CEO

Laura Schenkein - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Shyam Patil - Susquehanna

Vasily Karasyov - Cannonball Research

Justin Patterson - KeyBanc

Matt Swanson - RBC

Jessica Reif Ehrlich - Bank of America

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to The Trade Desk First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Chris Toth. You may begin.

Chris Toth

Thank you, operator. Hello, and good afternoon to everyone. Welcome to The Trade Desk first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. On the call today are Co-Founder and CEO, Jeff Green; and Chief Financial Officer, Laura Schenkein. A copy of our earnings press release is available on our website in the Investor Relations section at thetradedesk.com

Please note that aside from historical information, today's discussion and our responses during the Q&A may include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and reflect our views and assumptions as of the date such statements are made. Actual results may vary significantly, and we expressly disclaim any obligations to update the forward-looking statements made today.

If any of our beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, actual financial results could differ materially from our projections or those implied by these forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of risks, including the most recent economic volatility, please refer to the risk factors mentioned in our press release and our most recent SEC filings.

In addition to our GAAP financial results, we present supplemental non-GAAP financial data. A reconciliation of the GAAP