Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Bailen - Head, Investor Relations

Jerry Morgan - Chief Executive Officer

Chris Monroe - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sara Senatore - Bank of America

David Palmer - Evercore ISI

David Tarantino - Baird

Kelly Merrill - Morgan Stanley

Dennis Geiger - UBS

Jake Bartlett - Truist Securities

Jeff Farmer - Gordon Haskett

Lauren Silberman - Deutsche Bank

Brian Vaccaro - Raymond James

Jim Salera - Stephens, Inc.

Peter Saleh - BTIG

Andrew Strelzik - BMO Capital Markets

Andy Barish - Jefferies

Gregory Francfort - Guggenheim Securities

John Ivankoe - JPMorgan

Jim Sanderson - Northcoast Research

Operator

Good evening, and welcome to the Texas Roadhouse First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. All participants are now in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to introduce Michael Bailen, Head of Investor Relations for Texas Roadhouse. You may begin your conference.

Michael Bailen

Thank you, Kyle, and good evening. By now, you should have access to our earnings release for the first quarter ended April 1, 2025. It may also be found on our website at texasroadhouse.com in the Investors section.

I would like to remind everyone that part of our discussion today will include forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore undue reliance should not be placed upon them. We refer all of you to our earnings release and our recent filings with the SEC. These documents provide a more detailed discussion of the relevant factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. In addition, we lay our coordinated non-GAAP measures. If applicable, reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the GAAP information can be