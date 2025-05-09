Inseego Corp. (INSG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Juho Sarvikas - Chief Executive Officer

Steven Gatoff - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Navarrete - TD Cowen

Jeremy Kwan - Stifel Nicolaus

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Inseego Corp's First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. Please note that today's event is being recorded. All participants today will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity for Q&A. [Operator Instructions]

On the call today are Juho Sarvikas, Chief Executive Officer of Inseego and Steven Gatoff, Chief Financial Officer.

During this call, certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the earnings release, which is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. An audio replay of this call will be also archived there.

Please also be advised that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs. For a discussion on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expectations, please refer to the risks factors described in the Company's Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings, which are available on the Company's website. Please also refer to the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements section contained in today's press release.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Juho Sarvikas, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Juho Sarvikas

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining. This is my second earnings call as the CEO of Inseego, and I'm even more excited to be here today than the last time we spoke in February.

I'm proud of the progress