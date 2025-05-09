Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Stoutenberg - Head of Investor Relations

Tom Leighton - Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

Ed McGowan - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Amit Daryanani - Evercore

Jonathan Ho - William Blair & Company

William Power - Baird

Jeffrey Van Rhee - Craig-Hallum Capital

Rudy Kessinger - D.A. Davidson

John DiFucci - Guggenheim

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mark Stoutenberg, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mark Stoutenberg

Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining Akamai's first quarter 2025 earnings call. Speaking today will be Tom Leighton, Akamai's Chief Executive Officer; and Ed McGowan, Akamai's Chief Financial Officer.

Please note that today's comments include forward-looking statements, including those regarding revenue and earnings guidance. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The factors include but are not limited to, any impact from macroeconomic trends, the integration of any acquisition, geopolitical developments and any other risk factors identified in our filings with the SEC. The statements included on today's call represent the company's views on May 8, 2025.