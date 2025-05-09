When thinking about retirement (or financial independence) and the notion of living off from the passive income streams, the immediate thing that comes into mind is that it requires a lot of capital. And a lot of capital means many years of sacrificing consumption
Hard To Imagine Retirement Income Portfolio Without These 2 Picks
Summary
- Typically, investors put a focus on high-yield securities if the goal is to live off from portfolio income streams.
- These high-yielding securities come from BDC, REIT, MLP, CEF and other value-oriented segments.
- The common drawback of them is the lack of meaningful income growth and tightly correlated exposures.
- In this article, I discuss my Top 2 picks for tackling these issues.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI, PFA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.