After three long months, Bitcoin finally recaptured the $100,000 level on news that the US and UK reached a trade deal. It was a general risk-on sentiment that helped lift the world’s biggest cryptocurrency to multi-month highs, a more than
Bitcoin Busts Through $100,000, Eyeing New Targets On BITB (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Bitcoin has surged over 30% from April lows, driven by a risk-on sentiment following a US-UK trade deal, reaching multi-month highs.
- I am upgrading the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF to a buy due to strong technicals, bullish momentum, and a supportive macro backdrop.
- BITB offers low-cost exposure to Bitcoin, with significant inflows and strong performance metrics, making it an attractive investment for diversification.
- Bitcoin's seasonal trends and technical indicators suggest further upside, with key support at $75,000 and potential to surpass $110,000.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.