AvePoint, Inc. (AVPT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call May 8, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jamie Arestia - Vice President, Investor Relations

TJ Jiang - Chief Executive Officer

Jim Caci - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joe Vandrick - Scotiabank

Jason Ader - William Blair

Nehal Chokshi - Northland Capital Markets

Chirag Ved - Evercore ISI

Cole Erskine - TD Cowen

Brett Knoblauch - Berenberg Capital

Operator

Good day and welcome to the AvePoint, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jamie Arestia, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jamie Arestia

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and welcome to AvePoint’s first quarter 2025 earnings call. With me on the call this afternoon is Dr. TJ Jiang, Chief Executive Officer and Jim Caci, Chief Financial Officer. After preliminary remarks, we will open the call for a question-and-answer session.

Please note that this call will include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. We encourage you to review the Safe Harbor statements contained in our press release for a more complete description. All material in the webcast is the sole property and copyright of AvePoint with all rights reserved. Please note this presentation describes certain non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, which are not measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures are presented in this presentation as we believe they provide investors with a means of understanding how management evaluates the company’s operating performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A