Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Zack Kubow - Real Chemistry, Investor Relations

Leiv Lea - Chief Financial Officer

Richard Miller - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aydin Huseynov - Ladenburg

Graig Suvannavejh - Mizuho Securities

Li Watsek - Cantor

Jeff Jones - Oppenheimer

Roger Song - Jefferies

Sean Lee - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Corvus Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2025 Business Update and Financial Results Conference Call [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Zack Kubow of Real Chemistry. Please go ahead, sir.

Zack Kubow

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us today on the call. This conference call is being webcast with presentation slides. We encourage participants to join the webcast in order to view the slides. You can find the link to join the webcast on the Investor Relations homepage of the Corvus website.

Turning to Slide 2. I would like to remind everyone that comments made by management today and answers to questions will include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions as of today and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements, including the risks and uncertainties described in Corvus' quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and other filings the company makes with the SEC from time to time. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

The agenda for the call is shown on Slide 3. We will begin with a short overview of the first quarter financial results, followed