Orrön Energy AB (publ) (LNDNF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCPK:LNDNF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert Eriksson - Director Corporate Affairs and IR

Daniel Fitzgerald - Chief Executive Officer

Espen Hennie - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Hi, everyone, and welcome to Orrön Energy's Webcast for the Q1 2025. Today, we will listen to our CEO, Daniel Fitzgerald; and our CFO, Espen Hennie, presenting the Q1 results and giving an update on the developments in Orrön Energy. We will have a Q&A session at the end of the presentation, so please feel free to send your questions across. We will collect and go through them at the end.

And with that, I would like to hand over to Daniel to start off this presentation.

Daniel Fitzgerald

Thank you, Jenny. Good afternoon, and welcome to our Q1 results for 2025. Just before we dive into the results, a quick recap on Orrön Energy. We are a pure-play renewable energy company, and we have around 380 megawatts worth of producing assets, which are wind assets, where 80% of them are in Sweden and 20% in Finland.

And that gives us a really good platform for long-term asset life and long-term cash generation and organic growth out of that platform is something we're really focusing on, extending lifetimes of assets, expanding the opportunities to produce energy from those sites is something we're really looking for across both the producing asset base and the greenfield platform.

We have a large scale greenfield pipeline of projects primarily in the UK, Germany and in the Nordics and we'll touch on that a little bit through this presentation where we're starting to see the monetization of those projects and we expect to start seeing some revenues through the course of 2025 from that