Pizza Pizza (TSX:PZA:CA)(OTCPK:PZRIF) is a Canadian franchise-based Pizza company, which positions itself at the lower price point for fast food in Canada. PZA is mostly based in Canada, but has started to spread
Pizza Pizza: Getting A Little Hot
Summary
- Pizza Pizza Royalty's share price increased 10% in the past year, outperforming the TSX, despite flat to slightly down business results and modest growth expectations.
- FY 2024 results showed a 3% decrease in same-store sales and a 2.7% drop in adjusted EPS, with a 117% payout ratio.
- Investors anticipated a boost from Canadian patriotism, but Q1 results didn't validate this, showing limited revenue growth.
- Downgrading PZA to Hold due to flat performance, modest growth, and fairly valued share price; will continue to reinvest dividends.
