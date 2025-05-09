U.S. Fed Holds Rates Steady, Notes Growing Economic Uncertainty

(8min)

Summary

  • The outlook for U.S. interest rates.
  • The Fed's balancing act between slowing growth and rising inflation.
  • The future path for the weakening US dollar.

Originally published on May 7, 2025

The U.S. Federal Reserve has kept its key benchmark interest rate steady, while also highlighting an increased risk of economic uncertainty. Maria Solovieva, Economist with TD, discusses the Fed’s decision and the clouded outlook for monetary policy going forward.

Transcript

Anthony Okolie: As widely expected, the US Federal Reserve held its overnight rate steady for a third consecutive meeting. Joining me now to discuss is TD Economist Maria Solovieva. Maria, thanks for joining us.

Maria Solovieva: Thank you for having me.

Anthony Okolie: So the Fed kept interest rates steady in the face of persistent tariff pressures and ongoing market volatility. What stood out for you today?

Maria Solovieva: Well, we kind of knew that this would not be your prime time television, like it always is. So we expected, pretty much, the Fed remaining very steady in where they were before, keeping communication very straightforward.

What stood out is the fact that they made it very specific, in terms of the risks-- both high unemployment and high inflation. And they re-emphasized it. We knew that that was the case already, they just re-emphasized it. They said that uncertainty is definitely higher right now. So basically, it gives them enough wiggle room.

Anthony Okolie: OK. So let's talk a little bit about that. The Fed does appear to be facing slowing growth on one side and inflation pressures on the other side. What does this mean for the Fed's path forward?

Maria Solovieva: So this means, basically, they will try to maintain status quo for now. In the short run, it is definitely a very difficult position-- and not to give any indication that they are ready to cut rates currently. So we expect that the Fed will be probably delayed in their decision, given that they are expecting-- they need to

This article was written by

