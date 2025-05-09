Bullhorn Bounce

Summary

  • Wall Street did as instructed when President Trump told investors to “go out and buy stock now.” Thursday’s rally wasn’t so much a policy endorsement as a standing ovation for lower tariffs.
  • Indexes extended Wednesday’s modest gains, fueled by talk of tariff relief and the first deal breakthrough, with the UK.
  • Behind the scenes, systematic strategies reportedly re-leveraged into the rally, with resilient retail buyers and corporate buybacks doing their part.

Stock market report

bluebay2014

Wall Street did as instructed when President Trump told investors to “go out and buy stock now.” Thursday’s rally wasn’t so much a policy endorsement as a standing ovation for lower tariffs - with a familiar showman working the tent.

