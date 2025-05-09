Wall Street did as instructed when President Trump told investors to “go out and buy stock now.” Thursday’s rally wasn’t so much a policy endorsement as a standing ovation for lower tariffs - with a familiar showman working the tent.
Bullhorn Bounce
Summary
- Wall Street did as instructed when President Trump told investors to “go out and buy stock now.” Thursday’s rally wasn’t so much a policy endorsement as a standing ovation for lower tariffs.
- Indexes extended Wednesday’s modest gains, fueled by talk of tariff relief and the first deal breakthrough, with the UK.
- Behind the scenes, systematic strategies reportedly re-leveraged into the rally, with resilient retail buyers and corporate buybacks doing their part.
The Kelly Letter rebalances to a growth target every quarter—no forecasting. This automated system beat the S&P 500 both pre- and post-pandemic. Its recovery from the March 2020 Covid crash made a fortune for subscribers. See the current performance chart at https://jasonkelly.com/